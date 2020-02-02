Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce sales of $264.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $248.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,398. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

