CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.51. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2,110 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGSH)

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

