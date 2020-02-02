Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from an a rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.60.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.51. 214,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $160.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

