C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.22 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $163,630,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 501,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.