BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market cap of $26,503.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.06020074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00127009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

