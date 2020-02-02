Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.21. Brunswick also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.95.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.