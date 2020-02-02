Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.355-4.437 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. 1,291,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,611. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

