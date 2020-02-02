Brokerages Set Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $145.31

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.31.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $142.69. 387,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $104.61 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $168,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

