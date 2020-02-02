Brokerages Set Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $165.00

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.41. 1,974,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.18. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

