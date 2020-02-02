Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Target Price at C$111.00

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.00.

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$103.90. 165,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,519. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$74.04 and a 1-year high of C$120.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 7.8999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

