Brokerages Set Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $394.52

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Macquarie set a $460.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SAM traded down $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,700. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $242.47 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

