Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT at $35.20

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $2,785,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Insiders sold 114,810 shares of company stock worth $3,941,631 over the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 308,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

