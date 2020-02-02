Brokerages Set Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Target Price at $46.75

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AIMT traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,067. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

