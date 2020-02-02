Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. 963,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,715. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

