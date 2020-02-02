Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will post sales of $9.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.76 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $40.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.19 million to $42.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.48 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

