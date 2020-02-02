Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce sales of $441.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.60 million. Stepan posted sales of $466.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Kabbes acquired 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stepan by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.65. 1,139,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. Stepan has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

