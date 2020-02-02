Brokerages Expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $14.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.15 million and the lowest is $13.30 million. Quanterix reported sales of $10.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $55.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $55.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.11. 157,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $35,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,653. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after acquiring an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

