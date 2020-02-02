Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report $382.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.02. 109,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.86. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.