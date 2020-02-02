Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report $382.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,505,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.02. 109,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,781. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.86. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.