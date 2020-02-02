Brokerages Expect Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.