Brokerages Expect Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Finjan will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Finjan.

Get Finjan alerts:

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

FNJN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Finjan by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finjan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNJN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Finjan has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finjan (FNJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.