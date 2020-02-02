Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.50). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 284,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 211,169 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,478,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares during the period. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTAI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.57. 176,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,457. The firm has a market cap of $298.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.77. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

