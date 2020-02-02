Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEL. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

AEL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.03. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

