Brokerages Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.32 Million

Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to report $427.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.34 million. US Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $469.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,675.00. Insiders have acquired 34,494 shares of company stock valued at $158,823 in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $296,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 56.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. 259,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $267.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

