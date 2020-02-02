Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report sales of $518.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $521.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.51 million. Belden posted sales of $655.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Belden’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Belden stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,949. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 298,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 218,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 899.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

