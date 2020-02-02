Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.80. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded down $3.36 on Friday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $95.61 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.