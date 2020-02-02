Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 34.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the second quarter worth about $16,486,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI opened at $18.28 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

