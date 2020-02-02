Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.03-5.03 EPS.

NYSE:BR opened at $119.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $136.99.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In other news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.