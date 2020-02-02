Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.04 on Friday, hitting $305.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
