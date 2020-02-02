Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.04 on Friday, hitting $305.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,829. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

