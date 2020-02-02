Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.05-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.Briggs & Stratton also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.05-0.33 EPS.

NYSE:BGG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. 2,783,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Briggs & Stratton has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.87 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.