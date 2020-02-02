Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bridgford Foods from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Bridgford Foods stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 71,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

