Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet raised Bridgford Foods from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
Bridgford Foods stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.