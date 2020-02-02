Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Down 5.9%

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.71 and last traded at $53.60, 947,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 255% from the average session volume of 266,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at $561,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

