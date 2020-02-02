Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Announces Earnings Results

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $53.60. 962,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

