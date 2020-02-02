Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.0-11.5% to $7.22-7.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 1,915,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

