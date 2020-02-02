Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.0-11.5% to $7.22-7.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.78.
Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 1,915,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
