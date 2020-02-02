Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

