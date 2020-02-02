Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.
Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, CFO Brant Demuth acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.
