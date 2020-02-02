Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. Barclays set a $2.30 target price on shares of Bombardier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

