Blockparty (BOXX Token) Market Cap Hits $141,793.00 (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. In the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded up 14% against the dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $141,793.00 and $3.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockparty (BOXX Token) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official website is www.goblockparty.com

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockparty (BOXX Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.