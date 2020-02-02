Bitradio (BRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $124,060.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,370,229 coins and its circulating supply is 8,370,225 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

