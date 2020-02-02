Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0012

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $30,268.00 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,767,156 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.