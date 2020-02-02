Bitcoin Red 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded up 59.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $43,644.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED . Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.