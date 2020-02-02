Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $11.01 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $11.01 or 0.00117963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, Ovis, BitBay and Negocie Coins. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $192.88 million and $40.99 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00689445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00116384 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Binance, YoBit, QuadrigaCX, Korbit, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Exmo, HitBTC, Negocie Coins, CEX.IO, Bittrex, Bitinka, Bithumb, Crex24, Coinone, BitFlip, Bleutrade, BitMarket, Indodax, Bitlish, Upbit, OKEx, Bitfinex, Ovis, Koineks, Kucoin, TDAX, C2CX, Sistemkoin, Graviex, DSX, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Huobi, Braziliex, Exrates, Bitsane and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

