Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $31.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.85 billion.Biogen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 31.50-33.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $291.92.

Shares of BIIB traded down $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

