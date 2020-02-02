BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.25. 1,328,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,194,904 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.