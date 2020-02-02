BidaskClub Upgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOBC. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $518.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.36. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

