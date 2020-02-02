BidaskClub Downgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Hold

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

CARA opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,289.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $64,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

