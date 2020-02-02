Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 12.40 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

BOTB opened at GBX 445 ($5.85) on Friday. Best of the Best has a fifty-two week low of GBX 230 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 408 ($5.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.38.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a report on Thursday.

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.