Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $84.69. 2,841,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.