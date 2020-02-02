Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $321,112.77

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $321,112.77 and traded as high as $339,414.40. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $337,097.24, with a volume of 42 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340,131.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $321,187.29.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4,812.00 EPS for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 billion for the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

