Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Berkeley Energia Ltd (LON:BKY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $10.15. Berkeley Energia shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 943,974 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 million and a P/E ratio of -8.39.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

