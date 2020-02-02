BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 131,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,476. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,342,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,471,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

