Bela Price Reaches $0.0032 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Bela has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a market cap of $144,157.00 and $11.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00758055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,329,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,810,676 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

